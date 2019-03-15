Friday, March 15, 2019
Sort of Secular, But Mostly Christian Rock Band Switchfoot Playing the Aztec Theatre
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Mar 15, 2019 at 9:29 AM
An essential band for sheltered ’90s kids whose parents only let them out of the house for school, church and youth group, Switchfoot were one of those barely crossover bands that straddled the secular and religious music world.
The video for its biggest song, “Meant to Live,” appeared on MTV2 alongside bands like Incubus, P.O.D., Green Day and Weezer, and if you remember, frontman Jon Foreman was super-hot, in that settle-down-and-get-hitched-at-22-because-I-can’t-have-sex-until-I’m-married kind of way.
See for yourself how the band holds up decades later with their return to the Aztec Theatre.
$35-$49.50, Tue March 19, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
When: Tue., March 19, 7:30 p.m.
$35-$49.50
