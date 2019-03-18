Snow tha Product Returns to San Antonio This Spring

click to enlarge Facebook / Snow tha Product

Hip-hop is already a tough business to break into, and with it still a boys' club in many respects, it can be even harder for women to get the respect the deserve.San Diego-based Chicana emcee Snow tha Product is a good example. She raps with more ferocity and lyrical skill than her male counterparts, yet still seems to lag them in notoriety.While she may deliver her rhymes over radio-friendly, trap-inspired beats, Snow tha Product is not a mumble rapper. She’s a gifted lyricist with a knack for story-telling through intricate syllabic patterns and lyrics that'll make you believe in hip-hop again.The California rapper is headed to San Antonio on Saturday, June 1, for a show at the Aztec Theatre as one of the stops on her GOIN OFF tour.