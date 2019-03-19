Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Anti-pop Singer P!nk Heading to San Antonio This Week
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Mar 19, 2019 at 9:13 AM
click to enlarge
While acts like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé generally pass us by, we’re grateful for the pop mega-acts that do stop in the Alamo City to put on a show. Justin Timberlake exhibited his starpower earlier this year and Ariana Grande is set for an eventual return, so anti-pop singer P!nk should provide a welcome fix in between. Known for keeping it real-as-fuck in her lyrics over a 20+ year career, the “What About Us” singer is touring behind her latest album, Beautiful Trauma.
$39-$246, Thu March 21, 7:30pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., March 21, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$39.95-$2000
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, live music, P!nk, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Image