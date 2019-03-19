Email
Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Hollywood Hunk John Stamos Will Be in San Antonio Tonight

Posted By on Tue, Mar 19, 2019 at 10:58 AM

The Beach Boys had a reputation of magically showing up in San Francisco to jam out with the Tanner/Katsopolis/Gladstone crew on the sitcom Full House. And now Uncle Jesse will be doing just that at the band's show tonight.

Actor John Stamos announced on Instagram that he'll be joining the Beach Boys on tour for select dates, and that includes tonight's San Antonio concert.
The self-described "ex-teen idol" has performed with the Beach Boys frequently since the '80s and even appeared in the "Kokomo" music video. You can spot him playing the congas and steel drums.
Event Details The Beach Boys
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., March 19, 8 p.m.
Price: $50-$350
