Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Pick 3: Vonna's D'vonna Miller Highlights Three Artists Making Some Noise in the San Antonio Music Scene

Posted By on Tue, Mar 19, 2019 at 6:32 PM

Pick 3 is a continuing series where the Current asks participants in San Antonio's music scene to tell us about three homegrown acts making interesting and inspiring sounds.

This week, we tapped D’Vonna Miller, frontwoman for the dreamy indie two-piece Vonna, and asked her what local performers continue to inspire her. Miller brings valuable perspective as both an artist and promoter. She's been booking DIY shows in the Alamo City for the past two years.

click to enlarge Samantha Flowers - FACEBOOK, SAMANTHA FLOWERS
  • Facebook, Samantha Flowers
  • Samantha Flowers
Samantha Flowers

Somewhere between alt-R&B and bedroom pop, Samantha Flowers writes music perfect for afternoon naps or long bike rides through downtown.



“She’s such a badass,” Miller said. “At this point, we’ve become best friends. She does dreamy indie pop, indie-rock pop. The reason I think I admire her so much is that she gives a shit. Not just about the music, she cares about people and safe spaces.”

Check out Flowers' music here.

click to enlarge Elena Lopez - FACEBOOK, ELENA LOPEZ
  • Facebook, Elena Lopez
  • Elena Lopez
Elena Lopez

Elena Lopez started performing in the indie act Octahedron, but Elnuh — her newish dreamy, bedroom-pop project — has given her more of a lyrical showcase and more of buzz.

“She’s one of the biggest reasons I believed that I could even do music and book shows,” Miller said. “Because I saw her do it first when she first started playing in Octahedron.”

Listen to Elnuh's latest release here.

click to enlarge Sisyfuss - FACEBOOK, SISYFUSS
  • Facebook, Sisyfuss
  • Sisyfuss
Sisyfuss

Born, Josh Quijada, Sisfuss performs moody pop-rock that shimmers with a  lo-fi aesthetic. His recordings are reminiscent of the indie sounds you might have encountered while exploring Myspace music profiles back in the early 2000s.

“He definitely is a big inspiration,” Miller said. “[He] was in the scene for a long time before he took a break for like a year to step back and work on his album. [He] came back, and his music is incredible.”

Check Sisyfuss out here.

