Rising Weirdo Indie Pop Star Mitski is Coming to San Antonio

click to enlarge
From touring as direct support for the Pixies in 2017, to securing the No. 1 spot in Pitchfork’s top 50 albums of 2018
, Mitski has emerged as one of indie pop's most exciting artists. And, lucky for us, she’s headed to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Thursday, June 6.
Born Mitski Miyawaki, but better known as simply Mitski, she delivers a dark and moody sound likened to folks like My Brightest Diamond, St. Vincent and Fiona Apple. And while there are some triumphant-sounding moments musically, her nonchalant, sighing vocals bring a sort of depressing contrast that's both delicate and beautiful.
Smart, sad and seriously amazing, Mitski is a breath of fresh air in a genre that often plays it safe.
Tickets ($22-$25) are not yet available but check papertigersatx.com for updates. Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.