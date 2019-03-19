Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Rising Weirdo Indie Pop Star Mitski is Coming to San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Mar 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, MITSKI
  • Facebook, Mitski
From touring as direct support for the Pixies in 2017, to securing the No. 1 spot in Pitchfork’s top 50 albums of 2018, Mitski has emerged as one of indie pop's most exciting artists. And, lucky for us, she’s headed to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Thursday, June 6.

Born Mitski Miyawaki, but better known as simply Mitski, she delivers a dark and moody sound likened to folks like My Brightest Diamond, St. Vincent and Fiona Apple. And while there are some triumphant-sounding moments musically, her nonchalant, sighing vocals bring a sort of depressing contrast that's both delicate and beautiful.

Smart, sad and seriously amazing, Mitski is a breath of fresh air in a genre that often plays it safe.

Tickets ($22-$25) are not yet available but check papertigersatx.com for updates.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Snow tha Product Returns to San Antonio This Spring Read More

  2. Hollywood Hunk John Stamos Will Be in San Antonio Tonight Read More

  3. Post-SXSW Thoughts: San Antonio Rapper KPthaProfit Gives the Rundown on His Experience at This Year's SXSW Read More

  4. Jazz Fusion Band Xenobia Made Up of UTSA Students Makes Imagine Fest IV Debut Read More

  5. Anti-pop Singer P!nk Heading to San Antonio This Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...