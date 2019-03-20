Lights Out: UFO Heads to San Antonio for Final Show With Singer Phil Mogg

click to enlarge
Courtesy
Phil Mogg of UFO shows off his shiny pate to his bandmates.
UFO, one of the hard rock outfits KISS-FM helped turn into a San Antonio radio staple, is headed to San Antonio on what may be its last tour.
Formed in 1969 London, the band has released 22 albums of iconic guitar shreddery, earning a seat in hard rock history. Now, UFO frontman and sole original member Phil Mogg, 70, has announced that this year’s 50th anniversary tour will be his last.
“This decision has been a long time coming, I’ve considered stepping down at the end of UFO’s previous tours in 2016,” Mogg said in a press release. “I don’t want to call this a farewell tour, as I hate that word, but this year’s gigs will represent my final tap-dancing appearances with the band.
“There will be a final tour of the UK and we will also play some shows in selected other cities that the band has a strong connection with," he continued. "But outside of the UK this won’t be a long tour. Being out on the road isn’t always tremendously luxurious, and although the playing is as great as it ever was, the stuff that surrounds it becomes very tiresome. I always told myself that when I reached that stage I would step down, and that’s what I’m going to do. This is the right time for me to quit.”
“Maybe the best word to use is ‘bittersweet,’ but my time has arrived to be leaving UFO. And all that remains is to make sure that we have a great tour.”
UFO plays the Aztec Theatre on Thursday, October 17. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here
