Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Watch San Antonio-Born Alejandro Escovedo Rock an NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Posted By on Wed, Mar 20, 2019 at 11:55 AM

SCREEN GRAB, TINY DESK CONCERT
  • Screen grab, Tiny Desk Concert
Alejandro Escovedo’s Tiny Desk Concert feels like a longtime coming. Backed by the Italian band Don Antonio, the roots rocker shook the NPR office with a three-song set taken his 2018 album The Crossing.

Born in San Antonio before his family transplanted to California, Escovedo got his musical start playing guitar for first-wave punk band the Nuns. Eventually, he relocated to Austin and explored roots rock, Americana and alt-country in bands like Rank and File and the True Believers.

Sixteen albums later, including The Crossing, Escovedo continues to make important contributions to Texas music and the unfolding story of rock ‘n’ roll.

Watch the performance below:

