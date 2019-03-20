Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Watch San Antonio-Born Alejandro Escovedo Rock an NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Mar 20, 2019 at 11:55 AM
-
Screen grab, Tiny Desk Concert
Alejandro Escovedo’s Tiny Desk Concert feels like a longtime coming. Backed by the Italian band Don Antonio, the roots rocker shook the NPR office with a three-song set taken his 2018 album The Crossing
.
Born in San Antonio before his family transplanted to California, Escovedo got his musical start playing guitar for first-wave punk band the Nuns. Eventually, he relocated to Austin and explored roots rock, Americana and alt-country in bands like Rank and File and the True Believers.
Sixteen albums later, including The Crossing
, Escovedo continues to make important contributions to Texas music and the unfolding story of rock ‘n’ roll.
Watch the performance below:
