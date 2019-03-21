Thursday, March 21, 2019
Iconic Boston Pops Orchestra to Perform at the Tobin
By Shannon Sweet
on Thu, Mar 21, 2019 at 1:01 PM
Led by conductor Keith Lockhart, who succeeded famed movie composer John Williams, the Boston Pops Orchestra helps draw new audiences into orchestral music by performing recognizable compositions from across the pop-culture realm.
At this concert, the Boston Pops take on cinema classics along with rock and pop tunes from Queen to Led Zeppelin.
$74.50 - $164.50, Sat March 23, 8pm, Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Cir, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., March 23, 8 p.m.
Price:
$74.50-$164.50
