Iconic Boston Pops Orchestra to Perform at the Tobin

Event Details Boston Pops Orchestra @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Sat., March 23, 8 p.m. Price: $74.50-$164.50 Classical Music Map

Led by conductor Keith Lockhart, who succeeded famed movie composer John Williams, the Boston Pops Orchestra helps draw new audiences into orchestral music by performing recognizable compositions from across the pop-culture realm.At this concert, the Boston Pops take on cinema classics along with rock and pop tunes from Queen to Led Zeppelin.