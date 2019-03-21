Nothing More Returns to San Antonio for Hometown Show

click to enlarge Facebook, Nothing More

Event Details Nothing More @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Sat., March 23, 6:30 p.m. Price: $66-$94 Live Music Map

Hometown active-rock heroes Nothing More know a thing or two about work ethic. For a dozen years, the band has toured incessantly while also investing time, energy and their own money into albums that have helped cement their longevity.During the last few years, they’ve even secured slots on the Billboard charts and managed to land three Grammy nominations. Matching elements of hard rock and metal with enough pop aesthetic to be approachable to a large audience, it won’t be a surprise to see these guys killing it for quite some time.