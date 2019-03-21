Thursday, March 21, 2019
Nothing More Returns to San Antonio for Hometown Show
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Mar 21, 2019 at 8:20 AM
Hometown active-rock heroes Nothing More know a thing or two about work ethic. For a dozen years, the band has toured incessantly while also investing time, energy and their own money into albums that have helped cement their longevity.
During the last few years, they’ve even secured slots on the Billboard charts and managed to land three Grammy nominations. Matching elements of hard rock and metal with enough pop aesthetic to be approachable to a large audience, it won’t be a surprise to see these guys killing it for quite some time.
$35-$51, Sat March 23, 6:30pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
