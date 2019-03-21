Email
Thursday, March 21, 2019

Singer P!nk Stops By Buc-ee's Ahead of San Antonio Concert

Posted By on Thu, Mar 21, 2019 at 11:46 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / PINK
  • Instagram / pink
When in Texas, singer P!nk does as Texans do, apparently.

Ahead of her concert at the AT&T Center tonight, P!nk posted photos of her family roaming around Buc-ee's. Her caption reads, "Truck stops in Texas. Don't ask, just do it."
View this post on Instagram

Truck stops in Texas. Don’t ask, just do it.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

She didn't note which Buc-ee's she stopped at, but she did have a concert in Houston on Tuesday. There are two Buc-ee's locations between Houston and San Antonio: a Texas-sized store (which includes the longest car wash in the world) in Katy and smaller store in Luling.

The singer's Alamo City appearance is part of her Beautiful Trauma world tour.
Event Details P!nk
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., March 21, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $39.95-$2000
Buy from Ticketmaster
Live Music
Map

