Singer P!nk Stops By Buc-ee's Ahead of San Antonio Concert

Event Details P!nk @ AT&T Center One AT&T Center San Antonio, TX When: Thu., March 21, 7:30 p.m. Price: $39.95-$2000 Live Music Map

When in Texas, singer P!nk does as Texans do, apparently.Ahead of her concert at the AT&T Center tonight, P!nk posted photos of her family roaming around Buc-ee's. Her caption reads, "Truck stops in Texas. Don't ask, just do it."She didn't note which Buc-ee's she stopped at, but she did have a concert in Houston on Tuesday. There are two Buc-ee's locations between Houston and San Antonio: a Texas-sized store (which includes the longest car wash in the world) in Katy and smaller store in Luling.The singer's Alamo City appearance is part of her Beautiful Trauma world tour.