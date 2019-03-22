San Antonio Hardcore Outfit Amygdala Signs With Prosthetic Records, Putting It in Company With Lamb of God, Kylesa and Testament

Amygdala vocalist Bianca Quiñones Cruz Benitez rockin' steady during a show
San Antonio hardcore favorites Amygdala have just signed with Prosthetic Records, proving that sometimes hard work pays off.
Since their formation in the spring of 2014, the San Antonio-based punk outfit has been a voice for peripheral queer, QPOC and femme communities while touring relentlessly through the U.S. and Europe. It's also given back to the San Antonio music scene by hosting bands at the DIY venue The Land Between DIY.
The news of the recent signing came through a Bandcamp email notification this morning when Amygdala announced a new album Our Voices Will Soar Forever. We clicked on the link to check out the new single “I Hate To Say It” (the rest of the album drops May 3), and noticed a link on the side of the page that read, “More from Prosthetic Records.”
That link led back to the Prosthetic Records Bandcamp, which then prompted us to seek further and final confirmation from bassist Yole Centeno's Facebook page.
Sure enough, Our Voices Will Soar Forever will be released through Prosthetic Records, home to heavyweight acts like Lamb of God, Testament and Kylesa. A two-month tour across North America will immediately follow.
Centeno said the band finished recording in June and finally acquired the fully mixed and mastered tracks in September. With a newly polished record ready to go, the band began shopping it around to labels in the fall, he explained.
“One day [October 30, 2018], I just decided to send Prosthetic Records an email, and they replied back in five hours or so. I woke up in the morning and saw an email [from Prosthetic] that said, "Hey, this sounds like something we could definitely want to work with.” After a couple days of going back and forth, they presented us a [four-year] contract for three albums.”
On top of all this news, Amygdala released a new video for the first single from Our Voices Will Soar Forever. “I Hate To Say It” was filmed in San Antonio neighborhoods and unpacks the theme of elder abuse.
“It’s a pretty out-there song about elder abuse, toxic masculinity and how it’s ingrained in our [culture] to never reach out for help because it makes us sound weak, especially in Mexican machismo culture," Centeno said.
Watch the video below:
The band is throwing an album release show at Bang Bang Bar on Saturday, May 4, and if the sound quality of the entire record is as high-caliber as on "I Hate To Say It," San Antonio is in store for some major ear candy come May.