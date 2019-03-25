Beloved DIY Venue Imagine Books & Records Is Moving

click to enlarge
Oscar Moreno
Lonely Horse rocking out at Imagine Books & Records in 2015
“Bittersweet” is the word Ezra Hurd is using to describe the new journey on which he and his family are embarking.
Since 2011, 8373 Culebra Rd #201B has been the home of the DIY bookshop, record store and venue Imagine Books & Records. Mid-April will mark its relocation to a new space.
“Me and my dad have had so many [good] times at the store,” said Hurd who books shows at the shop. “We’ve had a lot of great friends we’ve met, and it’s really changed our lives, and changing the store is a little bit scary, but we’re pretty positive about the move. I’m just worried about is it gonna be how it looks like in my head? Is it gonna represent Imagine? Is it gonna have a different feel? And we can’t know until we do it. It’s a little scary, but mainly exciting for me and my family.”
And if you’ve been to the shop for a show, you know Imagine has a special vibe because it's not a hangout for cool kids — meaning there are no egos or intimidating cliques, no one enforcing scene rules or punk rock laws.
Instead, Imagine has emerged as a space where all are welcome, regardless of their ties to any counter-culture community.
The good news is the shop isn't actually moving far. In fact, it's taking over the former Addiction Tattoo location a few spaces down in the same shopping center. The new location will not be too different for guests, and will have a stage, Hurd added.
Imagine is throwing one last fundraising show at the old spot on Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30, featuring a slew of local acts including Xenobia, Groovius Caesar, Something4someone, Victoria Garces, A dash of lovely, Gavin Lopez, Silent Sentinel, Alix Williams, Dylan Alley, Vintage Pictures, Andria Rose, Claudio, Chavela (solo), Harper Rye or Die, Summer Rental and St. Dukes.
Hurd said that while there may be a day or two that the shop isn’t open, he and his family expect to keep the same hours until the grand opening on Friday, April 19.
Those curious how to help Imagine Books & Records in its transition to a new space can learn more or donate via a GoFundMe campaign
