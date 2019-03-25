Email
Monday, March 25, 2019

Canadian Crooner Michael Bublé Ready to Serenade San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Mar 25, 2019 at 7:32 PM

Canadian crooner, songwriter, producer, and actor Michael Bublé is an international institution at this point. That doesn’t mean that everyone in the world loves him, but it’s certainly hard to escape him.

Since the early 2000s, Bublé has enjoyed wild success on the merits of his singular voice, which situates him squarely in the lineage of other great, classic-pop fixtures before him. Now, with his 10th studio album Love, released last November, Bublé comes to town on his first major tour since 2015. In the interim, he’s been dealing with his son Noah’s cancer and largely focusing on his personal life.

Now back and purportedly better than ever, Bublé is ready to put just that much more emotional and intensity into this week’s performance.

$67-$1,000, Wed March 27, 8pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Event Details An Evening with Michael Bublé
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., March 27, 8 p.m.
Price: $67-$1,000
Live Music
Map

