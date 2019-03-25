Creed's Scott Stapp Returns to San Antonio This Summer

click to enlarge
Scott Stapp, the former singer for the Christian wannabe-grunge band Creed is returning to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Wednesday, July 10.
And while Stapp is probably one of the easiest rock stars to place at the butt of a joke (especially with that whole Kid Rock sex tape fiasco
), his story could be inspiring and hopeful to those struggling with mental illness and drug addiction.
Recently celebrating five years of sobriety via Instagram earlier this month by chopping off his long hair, Stapp has also opened up about his struggle with being bipolar, which he talked about in 2016
.
The singer just released the single “Purpose for Pain” from his forthcoming solo record The Space Between the Shadows.
"'Purpose for Pain' is about seeking a higher meaning, a spiritual mentality," Stapp said in a press release. "When dealing with our struggles and life’s painful moments, there are unexplainable, dark times that everyone goes through, and that pain is real. If we can dig deep and hold on to hope during the most difficult situations, believing there is a purpose waiting for us on the other side, we can find meaning and clarity that gives us the strength to keep fighting.”
The Space Between the Shadows
is due out in July.
Tickets ($30) are on sale at the theaztectheatre.com
.
