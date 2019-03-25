San Antonio Jazz Fusion Group 16 the Olympus to Play San Marcos' Martian Festival 2019

The San Antonio-based band 16 the Olympus has gained quite a bit of traction in the past few years. Having been picked-up as official SXSW artists last year, they continue to make waves.
"SXSW was a great learning experience for the band and also the first time we've traveled and spent more than a day with each other," Rodriguez said. "It was fun learning more about one another and the ins-and outs of the festival. Would definitely like to be invited back."
The experimental jazz-fusion band is made up of five instrumentalists specializing in melodic vibes of neo-soul, rock, R&B and even psychedelic rock. 27-year-old Nikkei Elliot plays alto sax; keyboardist Obed Rodriguez, 24; guitarist Paul Byers, 25; bassist Ryan Limberg, 24; and drummer Michael Segura, 25, make up the elements of the band.
"Right now the band is focused on new songs and a new EP," Rodriguez said. "As five members we all have different tastes in music. I believe these tastes bring a certain element when it comes to playing and writing."
The band was recently featured at Imagine Fest IV at Imagine Books and Records, as well as headliners for the Indie Overnight Spring Showcase at Paper Tiger.
"We all strive to get better on our instrument and as a band," Rodriguez said. "Playing together aids in that. When we come together we truly believe we have something special."
16 The Olympus will be one of the featured acts during Martian Fest '19 in San Marcos.
in San Marcos.
Martian Fest '19/Eventbrite
