Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Selena Fan Instagram Account Shares Late Singer's Last-ever Interview, Which Took Place at the Alamodome

Posted By on Tue, Mar 26, 2019 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SELENA.DAILY
  • Instagram / selena.daily
During a zoned-out scroll fest on Instagram, we stumbled upon what looked like a rare interview with Selena. According to the post, it really was, and it was conducted at the Alamodome. It's also noteworthy because it was her last interview.

Turns out the Instagram page @selena.daily features daily updates on the Tejano queen, including not just rare interviews but photos and other goodies you couldn't find unless you committed to some deep Internet diving.

And since we know y’all have been coming down from your Selena cup and Selena bag highs, we figured you might need a new fix.

You're welcome.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Canadian Crooner Michael Bublé Ready to Serenade San Antonio Read More

  2. Creed's Scott Stapp Returns to San Antonio This Summer Read More

  3. Beloved DIY Venue Imagine Books & Records Is Moving Read More

  4. San Antonio Jazz Fusion Group 16 the Olympus to Play San Marcos' Martian Festival 2019 Read More

  5. Rising R&B Star Ella Mai Hitting Up San Antonio This Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...