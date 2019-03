Selena Fan Instagram Account Shares Late Singer's Last-ever Interview, Which Took Place at the Alamodome

click to enlarge Instagram / selena.daily

During a zoned-out scroll fest on Instagram, we stumbled upon what looked like a rare interview with Selena. According to the post, it really was, and it was conducted at the Alamodome. It's also noteworthy because it was her last interview.Turns out the Instagram page @selena.daily features daily updates on the Tejano queen, including not just rare interviews but photos and other goodies you couldn't find unless you committed to some deep Internet diving.And since we know y’all have been coming down from your Selena cup and Selena bag highs, we figured you might need a new fix.You're welcome.