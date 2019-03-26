Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Selena Fan Instagram Account Shares Late Singer's Last-ever Interview, Which Took Place at the Alamodome
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Mar 26, 2019 at 1:43 PM
During a zoned-out scroll fest on Instagram, we stumbled upon what looked like a rare interview with Selena. According to the post, it really was, and it was conducted at the Alamodome. It's also noteworthy because it was her last interview.
Turns out the Instagram page @selena.daily
features daily updates on the Tejano queen, including not just rare interviews but photos and other goodies you couldn't find unless you committed to some deep Internet diving.
And since we know y’all have been coming down from your Selena cup
and Selena bag
highs, we figured you might need a new fix.
You're welcome.
