Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Silkk the Shocker Returns to San Antonio During Fiesta

Posted By on Tue, Mar 26, 2019 at 2:41 PM

Famed New Orleans rapper Silkk the Shocker is headed to San Antonio for an apropos appearance at an event called Taste of Nawlins (not to be confused with the official Fiesta event Taste of New Orleans, which takes place at Sunken Gardens a few days prior).

Rising through the ranks under the leadership of his brother Master P, the No Limit recording artist had an impressive run through the ’90s with chart-topping hits like “It Aint My Fault” and “Somebody Like Me,” the latter of which features R&B songstress Mýa.

Taste of Nawlins takes place Sunday, April 14, at The South Chicken and Waffles, 5739 Callaghan Rd., Ste. 100. The event will mark the debut of the rapper’s new single “I’m So Real.”

Tickets ($25) are available here. For more information visit the Facebook event page.
Location Details The South Chicken & Waffles
5739 Callaghan Rd Ste. 100
Northwest
San Antonio, TX
Southern and Contemporary
