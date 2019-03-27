Email
Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Get Your Weekend Started with Favorite Son's Show at The Cove

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 8:24 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / FAVORITE_SON
Favorite Son is singer-songwriter Cooper Greenberg on guitar plus a couple of friends on bass and percussion. We were duly impressed when we saw the group play at Imagine Books & Records’ Imagine Fest a few weeks back.

Driven by Greenberg’s clever guitar work, Favorite Son matches the rustic textures of Americana with the soulful edge of blues for a combination that’s pretty amazing.

Free, Fri March 29, 8:30pm, The Cove, 606 W. Cypress St., (210) 227-2683, thecove.us.
