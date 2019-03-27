Get Your Weekend Started with Favorite Son's Show at The Cove

click to enlarge Instagram / favorite_son

Event Details Favorite Son @ The Cove 606 W. Cypress St. Central San Antonio, TX When: Fri., March 29, 8:30 p.m. Price: Free Live Music Map

Favorite Son is singer-songwriter Cooper Greenberg on guitar plus a couple of friends on bass and percussion. We were duly impressed when we saw the group play at Imagine Books & Records’ Imagine Fest a few weeks back.Driven by Greenberg’s clever guitar work, Favorite Son matches the rustic textures of Americana with the soulful edge of blues for a combination that’s pretty amazing.