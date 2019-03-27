Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Get Your Weekend Started with Favorite Son's Show at The Cove
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 8:24 AM
Favorite Son is singer-songwriter Cooper Greenberg on guitar plus a couple of friends on bass and percussion. We were duly impressed when we saw the group play at Imagine Books & Records’ Imagine Fest a few weeks back.
Driven by Greenberg’s clever guitar work, Favorite Son matches the rustic textures of Americana with the soulful edge of blues for a combination that’s pretty amazing.
Free, Fri March 29, 8:30pm, The Cove, 606 W. Cypress St., (210) 227-2683, thecove.us.
@ The Cove
606 W. Cypress St.
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., March 29, 8:30 p.m.
Price:
Free
Live Music
