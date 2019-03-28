Band of Heathens, Texas Gentlemen Blasting Through Gruene Hall This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Band of Heathens

For this show, a couple of new-school Texas roots music hotshots join forces to double the delight for attendees at Texas’ oldest dancehall.First of all, the elder of the two-headed behemoth of a bill is Austin’s Band of Heathens. Known since its 2005 start for delivering an ass-kicking live show, the Heathens serve up a unique interpretation and amalgamation of traditional Texas musical stylings. It is basically a jam band, but with deep roots in country, blues, folk and soul. Just last year, Band of Heathens dropped its sixth studio album,, which would be a fine place to begin for anyone looking to get familiar with the outfit beforehand.Joining the Heathens are the Texas Gentlemen, a Dallas-based roots-rock act that has, in just six years of existence, already raised quite a bit of hell and even played as George Strait’s backing band a time or two. Sounds like quite the Saturday night to be had in small town Texas.