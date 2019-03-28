I Hope You Had the Time of Your Life: Wolverton Home Concerts Gears up for Its Last San Antonio Event

click to enlarge Ramin Samandari

Demitasse playing the very first Wolverton Home Concert

After featuring 117 musicians, 10 visual artists and four poets over the past six years, Caralyn and Hills Snyder of the indie folk band Wolverton are closing the San Antonio chapter of their Wolverton Home Concerts series.“This is not a disappearing act. We will always be connected to San Antonio,” Hills Snyder said, adding that the series isn’t actually ending, just moving to New Mexico as part of the couple's relocation.After purchasing a San Antonio home in the late 2000s, the Snyders began holding band practices in one of the rooms and realized the acoustics were amazing. In an effort to let other artists and musicians experience the room while building a community of attentive listeners, Wolverton Home Concerts was born.The series kicked off in 2013 with a show by Demitasse, the sad-pop and folk off-shoot of indie rockers Buttercup. And, from there, the couple eventually put on 62 house concerts with guests including experimental folk artist Marcus Rubio, electronic pop duo Hyperbubble and Austin’s Matt the Electrician to name a few.And the last show will be bittersweet, Hills Snyder said he sees the event as more of a celebration of the room, the people that have come to the shows and all the artists that have participated in the series.“There’s been a lot of love exchanged,” he said. “I never imagined having a house like this. It just became something that was possible to do.”Buttercup, Charlie Roadman and Wolverton are set to close out the San Antonio chapter on Saturday, March 30, which will feature complimentary ice-cold Topo Chico.