'00s Indie Rock Band Death Cab for Cutie Returns to San Antonio

Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie wrote some of the most emotive early-2000s anthems ever, which solidified their legacy in the indie rock world. Betweenand, the band explored themes of love, relationship and social interaction, romanticizing depression in a way that sad angsty teens could really get into.Supporting act My Brightest Diamond is a phenomenal singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who worked with legendary indie-rock artist Sufjan Stevens.