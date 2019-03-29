Friday, March 29, 2019
'00s Indie Rock Band Death Cab for Cutie Returns to San Antonio
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 12:22 PM
click to enlarge
-
Eliot Lee Hazel
-
Death Cab for Cutie
Death Cab for Cutie wrote some of the most emotive early-2000s anthems ever, which solidified their legacy in the indie rock world. Between Transatlanticism
and Plans
, the band explored themes of love, relationship and social interaction, romanticizing depression in a way that sad angsty teens could really get into.
Supporting act My Brightest Diamond is a phenomenal singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who worked with legendary indie-rock artist Sufjan Stevens.
$39.50-$59.50, Tue April 2, 7pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., April 2, 8 p.m.
Price:
$39.50-$59.50
Live Music
