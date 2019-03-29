Email
Friday, March 29, 2019

'00s Indie Rock Band Death Cab for Cutie Returns to San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge Death Cab for Cutie - ELIOT LEE HAZEL
  • Eliot Lee Hazel
  • Death Cab for Cutie
Death Cab for Cutie wrote some of the most emotive early-2000s anthems ever, which solidified their legacy in the indie rock world. Between Transatlanticism and Plans, the band explored themes of love, relationship and social interaction, romanticizing depression in a way that sad angsty teens could really get into.

Supporting act My Brightest Diamond is a phenomenal singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who worked with legendary indie-rock artist Sufjan Stevens.

$39.50-$59.50, Tue April 2, 7pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Death Cab for Cutie & Brightest Diamond
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., April 2, 8 p.m.
Price: $39.50-$59.50
Live Music
Map

