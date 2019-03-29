Every Band Should Adopt These Habits When Dealing With the Sound Guy, According to Deric Wynne of 502 Bar and Limelight

click to enlarge Facebook, Deric Wynne

Deric Wynne on the soundboard at 502

After running sound for more than 20 years in San Antonio, Deric Wynne knows his way around a mixing desk. It also helps that he’s operated 502 Bar for eight years and been co-owner of Limelight for four — venues known for some of the best sound in the city.With San Antonio's music in continuous-growth mode, it seems like a good time to ask Wynne to share tips for up-and-coming bands on how to ensure they have the best experience when dealing with the bar and club sound professionals that make sure they, well... sound professional.“You won’t believe how many people will come in and say, ‘I don’t have a power cable for my amp,’ or ‘Do you have an adapter?’ ‘Can I get a nine-volt battery?’ Do you have an extra quarter-inch cable?’ And you’re like, ‘Man, you came here to play a show?’" Wynne said.Sure, Wynne often has those things on hand, because accidents happen. But having your gear sorted out before the show is something any musician can do to ensure a smoother set. “Just be prepared for what you showed up to do,” he added.How would you feel if someone came to your job, leaned over your desk and told you how to do it better? Probably not great."When a buddy, a girlfriend, a wife — someone — comes over and [says] something like, ‘Hey can you turn up the bass player?,’ it’s not exactly something a sound guy wants to hear," Wynne said. “Sound men are notorious for being grumpy, so try to keep external forces like that from affecting your show.”“Starting the set late is the worst,” Wynne said. “This old dude I used to work for, one of the things he used to say when a band would say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna be a little late,’ was ‘Hey, that’s alright. I don’t care what time you start, I just care what time you finish.’""When you go over your set time, you’re saying your time is more important than the other bands," he added. "And that’s not cool."