Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 29, 2019

It's a Christmas Miracle: Cher Is Coming to San Antonio in December

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, CHER
  • Facebook, Cher

The Gay Gods must have heard us, because Cher is coming to San Antonio.


After the 72-year-old "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer last year announced her first tour in 13 years but with no Texas stops, we were a little bummed. Which we may or may not have pointed out.

We'd like to think Cher noticed and responded. So, you're welcome.




Armed with a set list that could draw from six decades, Cher will hit the Alamo City on Tuesday, December 17, in support of her latest album Dancing Queen, which came out last September.

Start practicing your Cher mannerisms now. Haaaaooooowwww.


Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 2, and can be purchased here.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Celebrate 35 Years with the Hickoids Saturday at the Bang Bang Bar Read More

  2. I Hope You Had the Time of Your Life: Wolverton Home Concerts Gears up for Its Last San Antonio Event Read More

  3. Band of Heathens, Texas Gentlemen Blasting Through Gruene Hall This Weekend Read More

  4. Welcome Afro Punk in the Pit: San Antonios First Black Punk Festival Read More

  5. Fiesta Picks: Five Must-See Acts During Fiesta 2019 Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...