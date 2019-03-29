It's a Christmas Miracle: Cher Is Coming to San Antonio in December

click to enlarge Facebook, Cher

The Gay Gods must have heard us, because Cher is coming to San Antonio.

After the 72-year-old "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer last year announced her first tour in 13 years but with no Texas stops, we were a little bummed. Which we may or may not have pointed out.



We'd like to think Cher noticed and responded. So, you're welcome.

Armed with a set list that could draw from six decades, Cher will hit the Alamo City on Tuesday, December 17, in support of her latest album Dancing Queen, which came out last September.





Start practicing your Cher mannerisms now. Haaaaooooowwww.

