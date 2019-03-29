Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 29, 2019

Rapper Kodak Black Stopping In at Aztec Theatre

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge ATLANTIC RECORDS
  • Atlantic Records
Kodak Black can’t not keep it real, almost to a fault. Sort of like how Norwegian black metal artists go to the lengths of burning down churches. Well, maybe not so much anymore, but still… Some rappers maybe immerse themselves in the lifestyle that they rap about to give their sound more of an edge.

For Kodak Black, he’s both glamorized the criminal lifestyle and talked about getting out of it. That kind of honesty has helped fuel his massive following.

$49.50-$69.50, Mon April 1, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Kodak Black
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., April 1, 8 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$69.50
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Kodak Black

    Staff Pick
    Kodak Black @ Aztec Theatre

    • Mon., April 1, 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.50
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Celebrate 35 Years with the Hickoids Saturday at the Bang Bang Bar Read More

  2. I Hope You Had the Time of Your Life: Wolverton Home Concerts Gears up for Its Last San Antonio Event Read More

  3. Band of Heathens, Texas Gentlemen Blasting Through Gruene Hall This Weekend Read More

  4. Welcome Afro Punk in the Pit: San Antonios First Black Punk Festival Read More

  5. Fiesta Picks: Five Must-See Acts During Fiesta 2019 Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...