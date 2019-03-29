Friday, March 29, 2019
Rapper Kodak Black Stopping In at Aztec Theatre
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 11:22 AM
Kodak Black can’t not
keep it real, almost to a fault. Sort of like how Norwegian black metal artists go to the lengths of burning down churches. Well, maybe not so much anymore, but still… Some rappers maybe immerse themselves in the lifestyle that they rap about to give their sound more of an edge.
For Kodak Black, he’s both glamorized the criminal lifestyle and talked about getting out of it. That kind of honesty has helped fuel his massive following.
$49.50-$69.50, Mon April 1, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., April 1, 8 p.m.
Price:
$49.50-$69.50
