Monday, April 1, 2019

Khalid to Hit Up San Antonio This Summer

Posted By on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 2:10 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / THEGR8KHALID
  • Instagram / thegr8khalid
Multiplatinum R&B singer Khalid will bring his "Khalid Free Spirit World Tour" to San Antonio this summer.

In support of his upcoming album Free Spirit, Khalid will stop by the AT&T Center on Tuesday, July 16. Clairo, who puts out a mix of lo-fi music, electropop and lounge music, will be part of the tour as special guest.

Though he was born in Georgia and moved around throughout his childhood due to his mother's military career, Khalid considers El Paso his hometown. His family first moved there when he was a junior in high school.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Friday, April 5 at LiveNation.com. Free Spirit will also drop this Friday. Tickets purchased online will come with a copy of the album.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
