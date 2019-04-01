Monday, April 1, 2019
Let's Get Funky: George Clinton, Parliament Funkadelic Headed to San Antonio in August
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 12:42 PM
click to enlarge
You think you know, but you have no funkin’ idea.
Leader of all things funk for the last half-century, George Clinton is gearing up for a farewell tour with the legendary Parliament Funkadelic before retiring.
Funk yasssssss.
With an impressive supporting lineup including Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk, Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf, this show is stacked AF and we’re here for it.
Bask in all things funk on Friday, August 23 when rainbow-dreadlocked Clinton himself flies in on the mothership from another dimension.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 4 at 10 a.m
.
