Pick 3: Buttercup/Demitasse's Erik Sanden Sings Praises of 3 San Antonio Artists

Pick 3 is a continuing series where the Current asks participants in San Antonio's music scene to tell us about three homegrown acts making interesting and inspiring sounds.
This time around we've hit up Erik Sanden, a charming hometown hero who has lent his talents to a number of local acts, most recently with emotive folk pop act Demitasse and power pop indie rockers Buttercup.
Chris Maddin
"I can’t sing Chris’ praises enough,” said Sanden. “There are so many gifted singers in San Antonio right now – he is their leader. Nothing is more awe-inspiring than watching Chris Maddin do karaoke on a Monday night at the 502 bar. He does Celine Dion and U2 with like, full-commitment. I’ve seen him pour a beer on his head during the middle of 'Sunday Bloody Sunday.'”
Solo artist and member of various SA-based projects including Blowing Trees, Filmstrips, Young Dreyfuss and probably a few unreleased project he’s got hidden away on a hard drive somewhere, Chris Maddin’s talent and contributions to the San Antonio music community are matched by few. Check out Maddin's music here
.
Claire Rousay
“A drummer and percussionist, [Claire] is one of the most remarkable all-around musicians that I’ve had the blessing to play with,” said Sanden. “At such a young age, she listens more closely [to the music] than just about anyone I've worked with. She’s listening, anticipating and understanding all at the same time. Then she also has Contemporary Whatever. So she’s applying this curatorial role, which is great for San Antonio, great for jazz, great for art.”
Contemporary Whatever is a series where Rousay invites local, regional and national talent to perform pretty much “whatever” on stage, hence the word “whatever,” which usually ends up being something very avant-garde. Check out Rousay's percussion-forward music here
.
Brent Barry and Panic at the Costco
After retiring from the Spurs in ‘08, the 1996 NBA Slam Dunk champion Brent Barry decided to pursue his love for music in the form of a cover band called Panic at the Costco.
“What’s fascinating is Brent Barry’s dedication as an athlete and his incredible discipline translates over into music, “ said Sanden. “He’s a fierce musician. He’s been playing guitar for a couple of years, and is already writing songs and already has a band – they do covers, but I can see them getting to a place where they do original music too since, since Barry loves indie music.”
While we can't find official social media accounts for the band, they'll most likely play the Pigpen again where Sanden saw them. We recommend following the bar's Instagram
just in case they play there in the future.
