A Month After New Album Release, Citizen Cope Announces Return to San Antonio

In anticipation for a performance at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday, June 15, singer-songwriter Citizen Cope has released a brand new album.Last month, six long years after his last release, the artist put outmarking a whopping 17-year career and counting.Born Clarence Greenwood, Citizen Cope's new album explores elements of hip-hop, blues and rock while getting very introspective on the lyrical end. You can say it’s definitely not a huge leap from his signature sound, which isn't a bad thing at all.Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here