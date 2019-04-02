Email
Tuesday, April 2, 2019

A Month After New Album Release, Citizen Cope Announces Return to San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge FACBOOK, CITIZEN COPE
  • Facbook, Citizen Cope
In anticipation for a performance at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday, June 15, singer-songwriter Citizen Cope has released a brand new album.

Last month, six long years after his last release, the artist put out Heroine and Helicopters, marking a whopping 17-year career and counting.

Born Clarence Greenwood, Citizen Cope's new album explores elements of hip-hop, blues and rock while getting very introspective on the lyrical end. You can say it’s definitely not a huge leap from his signature sound, which isn't a bad thing at all.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.
