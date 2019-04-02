Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Don't Miss R.L. Hayden When He Brings His Folk Vibes to the Tobin Center
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 2:46 PM
R.L. Hayden is about to change your life.
Singing about a rugged country lifestyle with a full baritone voice, Hayden can tell a story by just strumming two chords on an acoustic guitar. Within a few verses, the singer-songwriter will teleport you to a serene Texas trail, open field or other outdoor scene that’ll make you want to never leave.
It’s this kind of imagery and brilliant minimalism that’s garnered Hayden the attention of folks like Billboard, Texas Monthly, CMT
and The Boston Globe,
to name a few.
Matching country grit with storytelling skills comparable to Bob Dylan, Hayden is gearing up for a set at the Carlos Alvarez Theater at the Tobin Center for an album release concert on May 17.
Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased at tobincenter.org
.
