Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Don't Miss R.L. Hayden When He Brings His Folk Vibes to the Tobin Center

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, R. L. HAYDEN
  • Facebook, R. L. Hayden
R.L. Hayden is about to change your life.

Singing about a rugged country lifestyle with a full baritone voice,  Hayden can tell a story by just strumming two chords on an acoustic guitar. Within a few verses, the singer-songwriter will teleport you to a serene Texas trail, open field or other outdoor scene that’ll make you want to never leave.

It’s this kind of imagery and brilliant minimalism that’s garnered Hayden the attention of folks like Billboard, Texas Monthly, CMT and The Boston Globe, to name a few.

Matching country grit with storytelling skills comparable to Bob Dylan, Hayden is gearing up for a set at the Carlos Alvarez Theater at the Tobin Center for an album release concert on May 17.



Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased at tobincenter.org.
Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
