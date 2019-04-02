Email
Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Nu-metal Outfit HED P.E. Stopping By The Rock Box This Week

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 8:48 AM

click to enlarge HED P.E.
  • HED P.E.
“What could be better than a swan dive into the asphalt?”

Definitely one of the lyrics that’s stayed with us since HED P.E. first landed on the nu-metal scene in the early 2000s. The band wasn’t the biggest player in the genre, but it certainly built a following thanks to its ability to mix radical politics and reggae into its fusion of rap and guitar-heavy rock.

$14, Thu April 4, 8pm, The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com.
Event Details HED P.E.
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., April 4, 8 p.m.
Price: $14
Live Music
