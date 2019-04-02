Nu-metal Outfit HED P.E. Stopping By The Rock Box This Week

click to enlarge HED P.E.

HED P.E. @ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., April 4, 8 p.m.
Price: $14

“What could be better than a swan dive into the asphalt?”Definitely one of the lyrics that’s stayed with us since HED P.E. first landed on the nu-metal scene in the early 2000s. The band wasn’t the biggest player in the genre, but it certainly built a following thanks to its ability to mix radical politics and reggae into its fusion of rap and guitar-heavy rock.