Nu-metal Outfit HED P.E. Stopping By The Rock Box This Week
“What could be better than a swan dive into the asphalt?”
Definitely one of the lyrics that’s stayed with us since HED P.E. first landed on the nu-metal scene in the early 2000s. The band wasn’t the biggest player in the genre, but it certainly built a following thanks to its ability to mix radical politics and reggae into its fusion of rap and guitar-heavy rock.
$14, Thu April 4, 8pm, The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com.
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., April 4, 8 p.m.
Price:
$14
