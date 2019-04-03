Email
Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Children of Bodom Pulling Into the Rock Box with Swallow the Sun, Wolfheart, Fragmentum

Posted By on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 7:50 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CHILDREN OF BODOM
  • Courtesy of Children of Bodom
After last heading through the Alamo City in 2017 with co-headliners Abbath, Children of Bodom are returning with Swallow the Sun, Wolfheart and Fragmentum along for the ride.

Known for matching elements of American thrash with new-school death metal and Scandinavian black metal, Children of Bodom have never been shy about exploring the boundaries of extreme metal.

$27.50-$33, Friday, April 5, 7pm, The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com.
Children of Bodom
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., April 5, 7 p.m.
Price: $27.50-$33


