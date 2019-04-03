Wednesday, April 3, 2019
Children of Bodom Pulling Into the Rock Box with Swallow the Sun, Wolfheart, Fragmentum
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 7:50 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Children of Bodom
After last heading through the Alamo City in 2017 with co-headliners Abbath, Children of Bodom are returning with Swallow the Sun, Wolfheart and Fragmentum along for the ride.
Known for matching elements of American thrash with new-school death metal and Scandinavian black metal, Children of Bodom have never been shy about exploring the boundaries of extreme metal.
$27.50-$33, Friday, April 5, 7pm, The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com.
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., April 5, 7 p.m.
Price:
$27.50-$33
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, Children of Bodom, Texas, Tock Box, Swallow the Sun, Wolfheart, Fragmentum, Image