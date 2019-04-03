Children of Bodom Pulling Into the Rock Box with Swallow the Sun, Wolfheart, Fragmentum

click to enlarge Courtesy of Children of Bodom

Event Details Children of Bodom @ The Rock Box 1223 E. Houston St. Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Fri., April 5, 7 p.m. Price: $27.50-$33 Live Music Map

After last heading through the Alamo City in 2017 with co-headliners Abbath, Children of Bodom are returning with Swallow the Sun, Wolfheart and Fragmentum along for the ride.Known for matching elements of American thrash with new-school death metal and Scandinavian black metal, Children of Bodom have never been shy about exploring the boundaries of extreme metal.