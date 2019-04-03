Email
Wednesday, April 3, 2019

George Strait Gets Mural Fit for a King on St. Mary's Strip

Posted By on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 12:47 PM

INSTAGRAM / SANANTONIOSTREETART
  • Instagram / sanantoniostreetart
The San Antonio Street Art Collective has brought a lot of beautiful artwork to the Alamo City's landscape, but one recent addition stands out from the rest.

We're talking about the group's new mural of George Strait, who's better known as "King George" 'round these parts. Artist Matt Tumlinson's take on the beloved country singer shows him as a rightful king, complete with a crown, cape and scepter.
According to an Instagram post from @sanantoniostreetart, Strait himself drove by the king-sized mural on the St. Mary's Strip, to take a look.

