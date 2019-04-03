George Strait Gets Mural Fit for a King on St. Mary's Strip

According to an Instagram post from @sanantoniostreetart, Strait himself drove by the king-sized mural on the St. Mary's Strip, to take a look.View this post on Instagram
Check out this “king size” addition of the King of Country himself his majesty @georgestrait done by artist @matt_tumlinson. Word on the street is that Mr. Straight drove by to take a look at it himself. Come on back Your majesty, we need a picture of you and the artist! #sanantoniostreetart #muralsandmusicatmidtown #2amsatx #sasai #sanantonio #stmarysstrip #sanantonioartist #largestoutdoorgalleryintexas
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.