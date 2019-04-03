Email
Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Snoop Dogg Returns to San Antonio Next Month

Posted By on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
Aw shit, y’all.

Snoop Dogg is headed back to San Antonio for something called Essex Music Fest.

The six-day festival begins Tuesday, May 7 and runs through Sunday, May 12. The schedule includes a DJ set from the Doggfather himself on Friday, May 11.

According to the fest's Facebook event page, festivities include 40 mural artists, 15 music acts, eight panel discussions, a breakdancing competition, a BMX competition and a vendor village.



Located at 51 Essex St. in Denver Heights, Essex Modern City is the future site of what will be a mix-used urban infill project, which we gather will be something sort of like the Pearl and the Can Plant apartments off Broadway.

Tickets ($20-$240) are on sale now and can be purchased at essexfestival.com.

