Texas Boys Bowling for Soup Stopping In at Paper Tiger This Week

Event Details Bowling for Soup @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Fri., April 5, 8 p.m. Price: $21 Live Music Map

A pinch of ska, a dash of punk, a sprinkle of pop and a healthy dose of good ol’ fashioned rock ’n’ roll, and you’ve got all the basic elements that make up Bowling for Soup. Hailing from Denton by way of Wichita Falls, the hard-touring act has continued to bring punk rock fans into its bosom since forming in 1994.