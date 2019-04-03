Email
Wednesday, April 3, 2019

UTSA's Music Biz Day Offers Free Insight From Recording Industry Pros

Posted By on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 4:05 PM

UTSA's fourth annual Music Biz Day will offer seasoned music professionals' insights on industry trends, much like the panels at South by Southwest. Only without having to pay for a $1,600 badge.

The Saturday, April 6, event will bring together industry experts, from Austin-based singer-songwriter-guitar hero Jackie Venson to a Nashville tour manager-turned-software developer Mitch Ballard, to help aspiring pros figure out their next steps. Attendees will have a chance to meet panelists and network with other participants.


The event is presented by Stan Renard, UTSA’s director of music marketing, along with the University’s music department and Musicians of Business.


Admission is free. Follow the link below to register and for more information on the event.


8:30am-1:30pm, UTSA Downtown Campus Durango Building, 501 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., musicbizday.utsa.edu.

