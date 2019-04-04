Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 4, 2019

Celine Dion Announces First U.S. Tour in More Than a Decade, And She's Coming to San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY @DENISETRUSCELLO VIA @CELINEDION
International pop superstar Celine Dion has announced her first U.S. tour in more than a decade — and she'll bless San Antonio with a show next year.

As part of a 50-date tour across the U.S. and Canada, Dion will stop at the AT&T Center on January 30, 2020.

"I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years," Dion said in a press release. "Now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America and around the world."

The "Courage World Tour" will kick off in Quebec City on September 18.
"I'm very excited about this tour and my new album, coming later this year," Dion added.



Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. Online ticket sales will include a CD copy of Dion's new album, scheduled for a fall release.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. George Strait Gets Mural Fit for a King on St. Mary's Strip Read More

  2. Snoop Dogg Returns to San Antonio Next Month Read More

  3. Death Cab for Cutie Slayed Hearts at the Aztec Last Night Read More

  4. UTSA's Music Biz Day Offers Free Insight From Recording Industry Pros Read More

  5. Texas Boys Bowling for Soup Stopping In at Paper Tiger This Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...