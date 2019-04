Celine Dion Announces First U.S. Tour in More Than a Decade, And She's Coming to San Antonio

click to enlarge Photo by @DeniseTruscello via @celinedion

International pop superstar Celine Dion has announced her first U.S. tour in more than a decade — and she'll bless San Antonio with a show next year.As part of a 50-date tour across the U.S. and Canada, Dion will stop at the AT&T Center on January 30, 2020."I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years," Dion said in a press release. "Now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America and around the world."The "Courage World Tour" will kick off in Quebec City on September 18."I'm very excited about this tour and my new album, coming later this year," Dion added. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. Online ticket sales will include a CD copy of Dion's new album, scheduled for a fall release.