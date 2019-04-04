Celine Dion Announces First U.S. Tour in More Than a Decade, And She's Coming to San Antonio

View this post on Instagram

For the first time in over a decade, Celine Dion will tour North America. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12. Team Celine presale starts Monday, April 8. For more info including all tour dates go to celinedion.com - Team Céline⁣ .⁣ Pour la première fois depuis plus de dix ans, Céline Dion sera en tournée nord-américaine. Les billets seront mis en vente le vendredi 12 avril et la prévente Team Céline débutera le lundi 8 avril. Pour plus d’informations, incluant toutes les dates de tournées, allez au celinedion.com - Team Céline