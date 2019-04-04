Thursday, April 4, 2019
Sales Bringing Bedroom Pop Vibes to Paper Tiger This Saturday
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 8:46 AM
Bedroom pop royalty, Sales have been making a name for themselves the past couple years with a dreamy yet guitar-forward sound. The Orlando-based two-piece (actually a three-piece when they tour) are leading the charge for a wave of Mazzy Star-esque music that’s equal parts melancholy and ethereal — and we’re here for it.
$20-$22, Sat April 6, 7pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 677-9453, papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Sat., April 6, 8 p.m.
Price:
$20-$22
