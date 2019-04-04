Email
Thursday, April 4, 2019

Sales Bringing Bedroom Pop Vibes to Paper Tiger This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 8:46 AM

Bedroom pop royalty, Sales have been making a name for themselves the past couple years with a dreamy yet guitar-forward sound. The Orlando-based two-piece (actually a three-piece when they tour) are leading the charge for a wave of Mazzy Star-esque music that’s equal parts melancholy and ethereal — and we’re here for it.

$20-$22, Sat April 6, 7pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 677-9453, papertigersatx.com.
