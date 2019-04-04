Sales Bringing Bedroom Pop Vibes to Paper Tiger This Saturday

click to enlarge Anchor Site Photography

Event Details Sales @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Sat., April 6, 8 p.m. Price: $20-$22 Live Music Map

Bedroom pop royalty, Sales have been making a name for themselves the past couple years with a dreamy yet guitar-forward sound. The Orlando-based two-piece (actually a three-piece when they tour) are leading the charge for a wave of Mazzy Star-esque music that’s equal parts melancholy and ethereal — and we’re here for it.