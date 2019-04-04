Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 4, 2019

Soul Legend Gladys Knight is Coming to San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 2:19 PM

FACEBOOK, GLADYS KNIGHT
  • Facebook, Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight is headed to San Antonio for a performance at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts’ 2019 gala concert on Thursday, October 24. She joins the ranks of Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and Steven Tyler, all of whom have previously headlined the venue's annual gala.

Songs like "If I Was your Woman," “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye)" helped establish Knight as a living legend and an R&B and soul icon. She has won 10 Grammy Awards during a career that's spanned six decades.

Knight's performance will mark the fifth anniversary of the Tobin Center opening its doors.

Tickets, which range from $100 to $200, are available for purchase at tobincenter.org.
Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. George Strait Gets Mural Fit for a King on St. Mary's Strip Read More

  2. Snoop Dogg Returns to San Antonio Next Month Read More

  3. UTSA's Music Biz Day Offers Free Insight From Recording Industry Pros Read More

  4. Death Cab for Cutie Slayed Hearts at the Aztec Last Night Read More

  5. Texas Boys Bowling for Soup Stopping In at Paper Tiger This Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...