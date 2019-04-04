Soul Legend Gladys Knight is Coming to San Antonio

Facebook, Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight is headed to San Antonio for a performance at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts’ 2019 gala concert on Thursday, October 24. She joins the ranks of Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and Steven Tyler, all of whom have previously headlined the venue's annual gala.Songs like "If I Was your Woman," “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye)" helped establish Knight as a living legend and an R&B and soul icon. She has won 10 Grammy Awards during a career that's spanned six decades.Knight's performance will mark the fifth anniversary of the Tobin Center opening its doors.Tickets, which range from $100 to $200, are available for purchase at