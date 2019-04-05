Email
Friday, April 5, 2019

Indulge in Radio-friendly Rock and Catch Godsmack at Freeman Coliseum

Posted By on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 7:07 AM

FACEBOOK, GODSMACK
  • Facebook, Godsmack
So, if you actually are a fan of Godsmack and don’t change the dial when KISS-FM plays “Voodoo” for the 12th time that day, you might be excited to learn that they have a new album out.

Well, sort of newish.

Released last April, When Legends Rise actually isn’t a bad release if you dig nu metal, radio-friendly rock or shout-along anthems.

$39-$350, Tue April 9, 7:30pm, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com.
Event Details Godsmack
@ Freeman Coliseum
3201 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., April 9, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $39-$350
Buy from Ticketmaster
Map

