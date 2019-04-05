Friday, April 5, 2019
Indulge in Radio-friendly Rock and Catch Godsmack at Freeman Coliseum
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 7:07 AM
click to enlarge
So, if you actually are a fan of Godsmack and don’t change the dial when KISS-FM plays “Voodoo” for the 12th time that day, you might be excited to learn that they have a new album out.
Well, sort of newish.
Released last April, When Legends Rise
actually isn’t a bad release if you dig nu metal, radio-friendly rock or shout-along anthems.
$39-$350, Tue April 9, 7:30pm, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com.
@ Freeman Coliseum
3201 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., April 9, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$39-$350
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Godsmack, Freeman Coliseum, When Legends Rise, Image