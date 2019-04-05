Indulge in Radio-friendly Rock and Catch Godsmack at Freeman Coliseum

click to enlarge Facebook, Godsmack

Event Details Godsmack @ Freeman Coliseum 3201 E Houston San Antonio, TX When: Tue., April 9, 7:30 p.m. Price: $39-$350 Live Music Map

So, if you actually are a fan of Godsmack and don’t change the dial when KISS-FM plays “Voodoo” for the 12th time that day, you might be excited to learn that they have a new album out.Well, sort of newish.Released last April,actually isn’t a bad release if you dig nu metal, radio-friendly rock or shout-along anthems.