Friday, April 5, 2019

Trippie Redd Is Gearing Up for a Show at the Tobin Center

Posted By on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, TRIPPIE REDD
  • Facebook, Trippie Redd
Would we call Trippie Redd’s music art? Not really. Would we call it rap? Probably not.

It seems by today’s standards, to be dubbed an MC or rapper, all you really need is some decent beats to mumble over, some dyed dreadlocks and a couple of face tattoos for edginess. And, hey, if you get down with recycled beats with no lyrical substance, that’s cool. We recognize pop music for what it is. 

And if that's your bag, on Friday, April 19, you can catch Trippie Redd doing the exact same thing as a million other rappers do in a hip-hop subgenre that’s growing staler than a forgotten can of Pringles in the back of the pantry.

...and for just $48.50 a pop.



Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
Map
