Friday, April 5, 2019

Upon a Burning Body Return Home to San Antonio this June

Posted By on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 5:56 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, UPON A BURNING BODY
  • Facebook, Upon a Burning Body
Upon a Burning Body will play its San Antonio home base as part of a summer tour called the Hometown Throwdown — and we're definitely not ready for how rowdy the pit's gonna be.

If you’re unfamiliar, Upon a Burning Body was a mainstay in San Antonio's hardcore and metalcore scene through the 2000s and built a cult-like South Texas following through energetic live shows and heavy shreddery.

Although still based here, outfit hasn't exactly booked a lot of local shows lately. But the hometown heroes will play the Paper Tiger Saturday, June 8, which will also serve as the release show their first new album in almost three years.

Tickets ($18-$20) are on sale and can be purchased here.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map
