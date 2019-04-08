A Brief History of Record Store Day, Why You Should Participate and Our Picks for This Year's Releases

click to enlarge
Record Store Day started in 2008 in reaction to media prognosticators saying that independent record shops would soon be a thing of the past.
A group including Michael Kurtz, president of a coalition of independent record store chains, and Chris Brown of Bull Moose, a music based in Maine and New Hampshire, decided something needed to happen to keep the love of vinyl alive.
So, the group took direction from Free Comic Book Day, which had done wonders in keeping independent comic shops alive. After some planning, Record Store day was born and for over a decade now, it continues to grow.
As part of the festivities, one band or artist serves as each year's "ambassador" for Record Store Day. Pearl Jam is the 2019 ambassador. Past ambassadors have included Ozzy Osbourne (2011), St. Vincent (2017) and Run The Jewels (2018). Each year's artist usually puts out a promotional video talking about why Record Store Day is important and why people should participate.
One of the event's key attractions for music lovers is the release of rare and special vinyl under the Record Store Day imprint. And there’s usually something for everyone.
Essentially, Record Store Day is a celebration of music and music culture in a world that's reluctant to acknowledge its value. As Spotify and iTunes toss fractions of pennies at artists for plays, Record Store Day encourages the community to put actual money in artists' (and record stores') pockets, thus keeping an important part of the music community alive.
Here are our five must-have albums for this year's Record Store Day:
Jeff Buckley In Transition
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony E. 1999 Eternal
Anderson.Paak Bubblin'
Queen Bohemian Rhapsody
Zero 7 Home (Alternative Mix) / Somersault (Danger Mouse Remix ft. MF Doom)
Obviously, feel free to support whatever record store is in your particular neighborhood, but here's a list of all stores participating in Record Store Day, happening this Saturday, according to the RSD website:
Southtown Vinyl
1010 South Flores St. #120, 210-231-0512, southtownvinyl.com
Flip Side Record Parlor
, 840 S.W. Military Dr., 210-923-7811, facebook.com/flipsiderecordparlor
CD Sam
, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd, Wonderland of the Americas Mall,
210-388-8878, facebook.com/cdsamplus210
Hogwild Records
,1824 N. Main St., 210-733-5354, facebook.com/hogwildrecords
Friends of Sound
, 700 Fredericksburg Rd, (210) 971-8044, facebook.com/friendsofsound
