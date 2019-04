Here's Everything We Know About Beyoncé's Upcoming Netflix Special

click image Instagram / beyonce

Texas' pride and joy, professionally known as Beyoncé, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary, the streaming service announced Sunday.After sending fans into a frenzy, Netflix today released a trailer for the special titled. The doc will allow members of the Beyhive to watch the Houston native's full performance at Coachella last year . Nicknamed "Beychella," the iconic performance was livestreamed for fans who couldn't shell out the big bucks to make it to the star-studded music festival.Now, fans will be able to watch the show on repeat if they wish starting Wednesday, April 17.But first, there's a sneak peak of the doc in a new trailer that features a voiceover by the one-and-only Maya Angelou. A description for the trailer teases the documentary with this: "This intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement."We've got goosebumps.The award-winning singer's set at the festival will be hard for future headliners to top. Not only was the show the first time a black woman headlined Coachella, but it also included cameos from hubby Jay-Z, sister Solange and former Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.