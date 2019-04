click image Instagram / aaroncarter

Millennials who want to relive the boy bands and pop stars of the aughts can hit up this year's Zoo-La-La!

That's right, the San Antonio Zoo's annual foodie event will bring live entertainment from none other than Aaron Carter and O-Town . Aaron Carter piggybacked off the success of older brother Nick Carter, who was, is and forever will be a member of the Backstreet Boys.Formed for MTV reality series, O-Town couldn't match Carter's popularity, but the act had that one song countless teen girls had on repeat when they were in their feelings. If you're in your mid 20s to mid 30s, you know which one we're talking about.If you're dedicated to catching these '00s heartthrobs live, tickets ($85-$125) for the May 23 show are available here . Zoo-La-La! is a 21+ event, but nobody younger than legal drinking age would remember these guys anyway.