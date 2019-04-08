Spy MC Hosting Hip-hop Legends for San Antonio's Haiku D'Etat Tour

San Antonio rapper Spy MC will host the Haiku D'Etat Tour, consisting of legendary lyricists Abstract Rude
, Myka 9
and Aceyalone
.
Jose "Spy MC" Perez is a longtime San Antonian emcee. He's been recognized as one of the city's top freestyle artists. Part of that recognition comes from his hosting the bi-weekly event, How We Do At Limelight, as well as the Loud Mouth League,
which highlights a cappella freestyle battles between the city's best freestyle emcees.
-
Loud Mouth League/Facebook
The 32-year-old calls How We Do At Limelight, which occurs every first and third Wednesday, a "community thing."
"It's an opportunity for artist to gain exposure on the St. Mary's Strip, creating an environment for success," he said.
The event aims to give artists opportunities to learn how to formally communicate with promoters in the industry. With a new format beginning in May, the first monthly show will be for lyricists and the second for beat makers and producers called The Beat Down.
In addition to his upcoming events, Perez will be performing April 10 for the Haiku D'Etat Tour. He'll be joined by local artists Mr. Composition, Kizer and DJ Dennis Loy.
Haiku D'Etat is the latest tour from the LA based hip-hop trio. The three artists have gained underground recognition for classic freestyles and ground-breaking albums. Abstract Rude has even had his song All Day
featured
on the soundtrack of NBA 2k 5 video game.
-
Abstract Rude Album/Instagram
Haiku D'Etat is an all-ages show. Pre-sale tickets are available at Ticketbud.com
.
For more information on Loud Mouth League, and the How We Do showcase, contact Spy MC
via Facebook or email
.
