Get Ready to Jam Out to Foreigner at the Majestic Theatre

Event Details Foreigner @ The Majestic Theatre 224 E Houston San Antonio, TX When: Thu., April 11, 8 p.m. Price: $49.50-$99.50 Live Music Map

Basically, Foreigner qualifies as a local band now, based on how often it gigs in San Antonio. We get it, nostalgia is something we dig.So, maybe it’s time to stop fighting it and embrace how much this city can love a throwback band. Especially when so many of us secretly rock out to hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice” and “Hot Blooded” when we’re stuck in traffic on 281.