Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Get Ready to Jam Out to Foreigner at the Majestic Theatre
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 10:17 AM
click to enlarge
Basically, Foreigner qualifies as a local band now, based on how often it gigs in San Antonio. We get it, nostalgia is something we dig.
So, maybe it’s time to stop fighting it and embrace how much this city can love a throwback band. Especially when so many of us secretly rock out to hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice” and “Hot Blooded” when we’re stuck in traffic on 281.
$49.50-$99.50, Thu April 11, 8pm, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., April 11, 8 p.m.
Price:
$49.50-$99.50
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Foreigner, I Want to Know What Love Is, Image