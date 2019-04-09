Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Internationally-acclaimed Pink Martini Slides Into San Antonio for Tobin Center Performance
By James Courtney
on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 10:18 AM
Formed in 1994 by classically trained musician and Harvard graduate Thomas Lauderdale, Pink Martini is an internationally acclaimed outfit that masterfully fuses sounds from all over the world with classical, jazz and old-school American pop.
While Pink Martini’s 10 studio albums are excellent for what they are, the band’s live show, as documented on the 2009 live DVD Discover the World
, is truly a singular experience. One of the best things about the collective is its dedication to exploring and presenting various world cultures through the art of music. Pink Martini has recorded and performed music in more than 10 languages and stands as a mighty reminder of the fact that music, with its unending power to heal and unite, is one of our most powerful forms of communication.
$34.50-$75, 7:30pm Wed April 10, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., April 10, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$34.50-$75
Live Music
