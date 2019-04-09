Internationally-acclaimed Pink Martini Slides Into San Antonio for Tobin Center Performance

click to enlarge Chris Hornbecker

Event Details Pink Martini @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Wed., April 10, 7:30 p.m. Price: $34.50-$75 Live Music Map

Formed in 1994 by classically trained musician and Harvard graduate Thomas Lauderdale, Pink Martini is an internationally acclaimed outfit that masterfully fuses sounds from all over the world with classical, jazz and old-school American pop.While Pink Martini’s 10 studio albums are excellent for what they are, the band’s live show, as documented on the 2009 live DVD, is truly a singular experience. One of the best things about the collective is its dedication to exploring and presenting various world cultures through the art of music. Pink Martini has recorded and performed music in more than 10 languages and stands as a mighty reminder of the fact that music, with its unending power to heal and unite, is one of our most powerful forms of communication.