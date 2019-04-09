Email
Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Ladies of LCD Soundsystem duo Gavin Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang are Headed to San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 2:09 PM

On the heels of their first Grammy win, Gavin Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang are heading out on a co-headlining DJ tour beginning this fall.

If you're unfamiliar with those two names, they're the synth wranglers behind LCD Soundystem, gritty electronica act that's been terrorizing dance floors since 2002.

Appropriately named the Ladies of LCD Soundsysytem — Russom came out as a trans woman last year — the tour kicks off in Salt Lake City before heading to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Saturday, August 10.

According to a press release, the duo promises to spotlight local women and non-binary musicians as opening acts on the tour. Also, a dollar from each ticket sale will be donated to RAINN and RAINN's 24/7 sexual assault survivor hotline.



Tickets ($15-$17) go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10am and can be purchased at papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
