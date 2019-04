Ladies of LCD Soundsystem duo Gavin Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang are Headed to San Antonio

click to enlarge Facebook, LCD Soundsystem

On the heels of their first Grammy win, Gavin Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang are heading out on a co-headlining DJ tour beginning this fall.If you're unfamiliar with those two names, they're the synth wranglers behind LCD Soundystem, gritty electronica act that's been terrorizing dance floors sinceAppropriately named the Ladies of LCD Soundsysytem — Russom came out as a trans woman last year — the tour kicks off in Salt Lake City before heading to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Saturday, August 10.According to a press release, the duo promises to spotlight local women and non-binary musicians as opening acts on the tour. Also, a dollar from each ticket sale will be donated to RAINN and RAINN's 24/7 sexual assault survivor hotline