Latin Trap Rapper Bad Bunny Is Coming to San Antonio in September
By Chris Conde
Latin trap artist Bad Bunny has just announced an extension to his North American tour, which includes a stop in the Alamo City. Cue sounds of barely-contained excitement.
After kicking off in Boston this fall, Bad Bunny will hop his way down the Eastern Coastline before hitting San Antonio on Saturday, September 21, for a show at the AT&T Center.
Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but check attcenter.com
for details.
