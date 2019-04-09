Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Latin Trap Rapper Bad Bunny Is Coming to San Antonio in September

Posted By on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, BAD BUNNY
  • Facebook, Bad Bunny
Latin trap artist Bad Bunny has just announced an extension to his North American tour, which includes a stop in the Alamo City. Cue sounds of barely-contained excitement.

After kicking off in Boston this fall, Bad Bunny will hop his way down the Eastern Coastline before hitting San Antonio on Saturday, September 21, for a show at the AT&T Center.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but check attcenter.com for details.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Zoo Event to Feature Performances from Aaron Carter, O-Town Read More

  2. See You at the Crossroads: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Returns to San Antonio Read More

  3. Spy MC Hosting Hip-hop Legends for San Antonio's Haiku D'Etat Tour Read More

  4. Here's Everything We Know About Beyoncé's Upcoming Netflix Special Read More

  5. A Brief History of Record Store Day, Why You Should Participate and Our Picks for This Year's Releases Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...